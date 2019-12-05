Pitney Bowes Software Data, now part of Syncsort, today announced the availability of its Data products on AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

"Our customers who use AWS to power their data lakes, analytics, and machine learning capabilities have been asking for a mechanism to seamlessly consume data from leading data providers without having to leave AWS," says Chris Casey, General Manager, BD, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome Pitney Bowes Data to AWS Data Exchange and we're looking forward to seeing the innovation from our mutual customers using their Data in AWS' suite of analytical services across the globe."

The available Data products support location-based analysis in industries, such as Insurance, Telco, Real Estate, and Location-Based Marketing and Advertising. Specifically, data subscribers can better target location that is "within," "adjunct to," or "in proximity to" an address in order to:

Manage and Analyze Risk: Support financial institutions and insurance carriers in performing fraud and risk analysis by accurately locating incidents and identifying geographic relationships.

Refine Sales and Marketing Activities: Identify revenue-generating opportunities by analyzing aggregated purchasing patterns and demographics to better understand buyers and how to connect data across physical and digital channels. Deliver more relevant marketing messages and improve customer experience.

Understand Compare Consumer Performance for Retail: Measure the impact local competition and other businesses have on performance and the customer experience. Understand the likelihood of visits to a particular location for work, leisure or business.

Create Map-based Visualizations for Real Estate: Build custom maps to visualize property listings, rentals, and market data. Streamline homebuyers and renter decisions and enable Real Estate property searches.

Network Planning for Telco Providers: Visualize and interact with information regarding the local infrastructure. Understand where roads, transport networks and buildings are located in relation to their assets and how this impacts service and access.

"Every organization, regardless of the industry, must have quality business and location data at their fingertips. This partnership between AWS Data Exchange and our Software Data business is making that a reality," says Shannon McWilliams, SVP of Pitney Bowes Software Data Channels. "Our Data offerings on the Data Exchange gives millions of AWS customers trusted location-based information across more than 240 countries and territories so that they can unlock insight and make the decisions that impact people, places, and things."

Datasets in the initial AWS offering include, but are not limited to, World Points of Interest, World Demographics, and World Streets. To view the full list and to learn more about the Data on AWS Data Exchange, visit here.

