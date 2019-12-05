Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852025 ISIN: US7244791007 Ticker-Symbol: PBW 
Berlin
05.12.19
08:08 Uhr
4,215 Euro
+0,014
+0,33 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,291
4,349
15:45
4,281
4,359
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PITNEY BOWES
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PITNEY BOWES INC4,215+0,33 %