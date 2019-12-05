Industry Recognition Underscores Netcracker's Leadership in Driving the Industry Towards Full Automation and New Digital Services

Netcracker Technology has received three 2019 MEF Awards for its advanced portfolio of Orchestration and Digital BSS solutions during MEF19 in Los Angeles, CA.

The 2019 MEF Awards recognize excellence and innovation in providing communications solutions optimized for today's digital economy. Netcracker was honored with awards in three categories:

LSO Leadership

Service Automation

Technology Provider of the Year

The Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Leadership and Service Automation awards were presented for Netcracker's focus on filling the automation gaps within and across multiple service provider domains using the MEF LSO framework. With Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM), together with its Digital BSS, service providers can significantly reduce operational complexity and focus on faster adoption of high value services with a new digital experience that drives differentiation and revenue growth. Based on a cloud-native approach with open APIs, Netcracker's award-winning portfolio unlocks the potential for new digital services, especially those based on 5G.

Netcracker was also awarded Technology Provider of the Year for Netcracker Business Cloud, an innovative solution that leverages the MEF 3.0 framework to turn SD-WAN services into valuable digital offers. It comprises a full stack solution from VNFs and SD-WAN controllers to orchestration and digital BSS and is available in multiple cloud platforms including Netcracker's own cloud. Using the full scope of LSO APIs, Netcracker Business Cloud enables automation of multivendor SD-WAN, expansion into higher value digital services and a vast ecosystem of partners for faster time to market.

"Netcracker continues to demonstrate market leadership through innovative solutions, technologies, and services, as illustrated by the company's success in winning multiple MEF awards this year," said Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF. "MEF is pleased to recognize Netcracker's ability to accelerate the most advanced transformation programs around the world."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by MEF in multiple areas of industry leadership," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "Our team delivers the most innovative solutions to service providers around the globe, and we are committed to support their successful, large-scale digital transformation initiatives."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

