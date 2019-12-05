Recent Accolades Highlight the Simplification and Acceleration of Multivendor Services Adoption Through End-to-End Automation, Open APIs and Digital User Experience

Netcracker Technology announced that it was recognized with two awards for its significant work in accelerating the adoption of multivendor SD-WAN services at 2019 MEF award ceremony. The first award is for its role in the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Implementation Proof of Concept (PoC) and the second award is for its collaboration with Versa Networks. The awards were presented at the MEF19 event in Los Angeles on November 19.

MEF is an international industry consortium, dedicated to enabling assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. Netcracker is a strong proponent of industry standards and has adopted the MEF 3.0 LSO framework in its orchestration/OSS and digital BSS solutions.

The award-winning MEF PoC, 'Orchestrated Virtualized Multivendor SD-WAN Services,' was developed by NTT Communications to overcome the complexity of offering multi-vendor SD-WAN and value-added services. Netcracker, NEC, Versa Networks, Silver Peak, ADVA and Spirent partnered with NTT Communications to create the PoC in alignment with MEF's LSO framework that was showcased at MEF19. Netcracker's Service Orchestration was used to unify and automate the entire lifecycle of services from multiple vendors, hosted on a uCPE platform. Netcracker's Self-Service Portal and Digital Marketplace provided a new digital experience with an intuitive portal to order, administer and monitor multivendor services and give control to enterprise customers.

Netcracker also received the MEF19 award for Multi-Vendor Innovation, recognizing the strong collaboration between Netcracker and Versa Networks to bring differentiating SD-WAN services with value-added services, a digital user experience and end-to-end automation to market. The joint solution, combining Netcracker's orchestration and Digital BSS and Versa's Secure Cloud IP platform, is also available as a fully hosted and managed cloud offering from Netcracker Business Cloud. This innovative solution, which conforms to the MEF 3.0 LSO Framework and new MEF 70 service definition, enables service providers to launch competitive SD-WAN services in just weeks.

"Versa believes that by utilizing standards-based protocols and concepts defined by MEF and ONUG, enterprise end users will benefit by making it easier to interoperate not just between different SD-WAN solutions but also to adopt orchestration and automation platforms like Netcracker," said Atchison Frazer, Worldwide Head of Marketing at Versa Networks.

"We are delighted to win these awards in recognition for our strong collaboration with industry partners," says Susan White, Head of Strategy and Marketing for SDN/NFV at Netcracker. "Our combined initiatives, using open APIs, will help accelerate the adoption of multivendor SD-WAN solutions and prepare for the next wave of service innovation."

