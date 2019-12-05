Relative newcomers to the Financial Services Industry are gaining ground against the old guard, with help from Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Despite fierce competition from global mainstays in the Financial Services sector, Newswire is helping relative newcomers gain precious ground within the industry with its integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility, the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. From investment companies to broker-dealers, Newswire has been instrumental in the institutions' emergence in an industry dominated by some of the most prominent corporations in the banking and financial world.

"We're very excited to be working with these companies," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "Because it's such a tremendous challenge to compete with some of these globally recognized financial institutions, finding success is a testament to how effective the Guided Tour is. By sharing impactful stories and highlighting their strengths, we're able to amplify their messaging and overcome the challenges of extending their reach, growing brand awareness and establishing themselves as thought leaders in such a competitive scene."

Newswire is able to help customers gain mindshare and better position themselves to expand their customer base by developing an integrated media and marketing communications plan. With Newswire's team of industry experts, these companies are finding and creating new avenues of opportunity to grow their presence within the financial services industry. By delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums, these institutions are afforded much-needed time and resources to focus on providing unparalleled customer service with the highest-quality financial services possible, without having to establish and implement an in-house media and marketing communications strategy of their own.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

