Technavio has been monitoring the global dental scalers market since 2018 and the market is expected to grow by USD 41.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005491/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental scalers market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 110-page report with TOC on "dental scalers market research report by Product (Powered dental scalers and Handheld dental scalers), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the dental scalers market.

Many developed and developing countries are witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners due to the proliferation of dental institutions and the rising prevalence of dental conditions. For example, there are more than 300 dental colleges in India alone. With the increasing number of dentists, the number of dental clinics is rising proportionately across the world. This is creating a strong demand for dental equipment such as dental scalers and thereby driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Four Dental Scalers Companies:

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA operates the business across segments such as Dental instruments and Medical instruments. Savannah-3 posterior sickle scaler is the key product offering by the company. It features extra thin, dual-cutting blades for the removal of light-to-medium calculus or tartar.

Danaher

Danaher operates the business across segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. PiezoLED scaler is one of the key offerings of the company, which is a high-end ultrasonic scaler used for various indications.

Den-Mat

Den-Mat entered into a distribution agreement with Henry Schein in August 2018. Pro-Select Platinum ultrasonic scaler is one of the key offerings of the company. It is used for scaling and root planning procedures. It consists of a combination of the piezo ultrasonic scaling solution and heated subgingival irrigation.

Hu-Friedy

Hu-Friedy announced the launch of its new line of Titanium Implant scalers in five variants for the scaling process in September 2018. These scalers are designed and manufactured for implant maintenance, debridement, and bio-film removal. They can be used for both supragingival and subgingival applications.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Scalers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Powered dental scalers

Handheld dental scalers

Dental Scalers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare include:

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Global dental hygiene devices market by product (dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Endodontic Supplies Market Global endodontic supplies market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (endodontic burs and obturators, endodontic scalers, and endodontic files).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005491/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/