Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
05.12.19
15:35 Uhr
132,00 Euro
-0,98
-0,74 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,86
132,00
15:36
131,74
132,12
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAHER CORPORATION132,00-0,74 %