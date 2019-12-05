Samba TV Taps Oracle Moat to Measure Viewability of CTV Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Samba TV, the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, today announced that it has expanded its integration with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud to measure viewability and invalid traffic across its CTV (Connected TV) impressions.

"With over four billion available impressions for brands every month, and 100 percent of them measurable and addressable, Samba's CTV advertising is an essential solution for our clients and a key growth driver for our industry. What's unique about Samba's Audience products across CTV and digital devices is that every impression can be connected with a business outcome," said Marc Bourget, SVP and Head of Audience Products, Samba TV. "This Moat integration helps us demonstrate that not only whether our CTV ads are viewable, but how Samba's targeting and measurement capabilities help these ads perform better than other solutions in the market."

Samba has assembled the industry's leading connected TV advertising and technology stack, giving advertising clients access to real-time TV viewership data, TV spot analytics, and identity resolution against first-party data for attribution and activation. Samba's CTV business gives advertisers access to premium content and advertising inventory across more than a dozen CTV platforms, ensuring that they reach high-quality audiences, no matter where or how those audiences watch TV content.

"In an increasingly fragmented media universe, advertisers need consistent, accurate measurement of IVT, viewability, and consumer attention across all channels," said Mark Kopera, Head of Product for Moat at Oracle Data Cloud. "Samba helps advertisers reach their targets in this new era of content consumption, and Moat gives those same advertisers the transparency needed to measure and optimize campaign effectiveness and impact."

Moat helps top advertisers and publishers measure and drive attention across trillions of ad impressions and content views, so they can avoid invalid traffic (IVT), improve viewability, and better protect their media spend. Moat has been working with Samba TV since 2016.

Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover and engage with relevant content, and enables brands and agencies to address and measure that engagement effectively. Samba's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable TV, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, amplified by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, Samba TV amplifies media investment and activates cross-screen campaigns. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

