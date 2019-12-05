The "Germany: Home Market Shares Summary Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany: Home Market Shares Summary Forecasts to 2023 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany home industry
Home sector sales in the country is forecast to increase from £103.9 billion in 2018 to £119.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%. The growth is largely driven by a strong housing market and increasing immigration in the country.
What else does this report offer?
- In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics
- The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments
- Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors
- Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector
- Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector
Scope
- A strong housing market to aid growth in the home sector
- Furniture floorcoverings to register slightly better growth between 2018 and 2023
- Home improvement gardening largest segment but growth slowing with little store expansion
- Homewares category registers strongest growth in the overall sector during 2018-2023
- Online and value retail taking share, but sector still dominated by home specialists
Key Topics Covered:
- Key Findings
- The State of the Nation
- The State of Retail
- Home
- Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- IKEA
- Hagebaumarkt
- OBI
- Hornbach
- Baumarkt
- Jysk
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khqtna
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005546/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900