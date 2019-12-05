The "Germany: Home Market Shares Summary Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany: Home Market Shares Summary Forecasts to 2023 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany home industry

Home sector sales in the country is forecast to increase from £103.9 billion in 2018 to £119.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%. The growth is largely driven by a strong housing market and increasing immigration in the country.

What else does this report offer?

In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector

Scope

A strong housing market to aid growth in the home sector

Furniture floorcoverings to register slightly better growth between 2018 and 2023

Home improvement gardening largest segment but growth slowing with little store expansion

Homewares category registers strongest growth in the overall sector during 2018-2023

Online and value retail taking share, but sector still dominated by home specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings The State of the Nation The State of Retail Home Definitions

Companies Mentioned

IKEA

Hagebaumarkt

OBI

Hornbach

Baumarkt

Jysk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khqtna

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005546/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900