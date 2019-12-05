Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of John R. Kerr, P. Eng. to its board of directors.

John graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1964 with a BASc degree in Geological Engineering. He has participated continuously in the mining industry since graduation as an exploration geologist, representing Canadian Johns-Manville Co. Ltd. in all areas of Canada during his early career in the 1960s. During the 1970s and early 1980s, he initiated a consulting business out of Kamloops, British Columbia, participating in exploration programs in all areas of North America, moving to Vancouver in 1984 to assume the role of managing director of several junior mining companies. As a consultant, John specialized in supervising remote projects in the High Arctic regions of northern Canada and Greenland.

John has gained experience in recognition and identification of mineral potential in a diversified field of geological environments. His expertise is epithermal and sedex-hosted precious metal deposits in the southwest United States, strata controlled gold deposits and porphyry copper/gold/molybdenum deposits of the western Cordillera, and VMS deposits in all areas of North America. Successful ventures include:

Recognition and discovery of the Santa Fe gold mine in Nevada;

Identification of the Calvada gold mine in Nevada;

Discovery of the Mindora gold/silver deposit in Nevada;

Early identification of two VMS deposits in Newfoundland;

Recognition of several copper porphyry deposits in British Columbia;

Discovery of the Frasergold strata controlled gold deposit in British Columbia; and

Development of the Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit in Greenland.

John maintains a geological consulting practice out of Vancouver, B.C. with projects located in all areas of North America. He is currently a director of Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA), Bravada Gold Corporation (BVA), Searchlight Resources Inc. (SCLT), and Equity Metals Corporation (EQTY) listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 1,500,000 common shares at $0.085 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a Manex Resource Group Company. The Group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.

The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the 18,892ha Silver Queen project, located in the Omineca Mining Division near Owen Lake, British Columbia. The property hosts a series of high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which was only recently discovered and has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, strategically located on the south shore of Lac De Gras, NWT. Diamond-bearing kimberlites of the Monument Property form part of the Lac de Gras cluster and occur within 40 km of both the Ekati Diamond Mine and the Diavik Diamond Mine. The project owners are Equity Metals Corporation (57.49%); Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Q.C.

Chairman & Director, Equity Metals Corporation

For further information, visit the website at www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50412