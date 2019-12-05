Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced another new product available for purchase on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com. The eCommerce site was launched earlier this year and after refining and adjusting the site through an initial pilot phase, the company is now adding new products regularly to become a major brand recognized online retail site for CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essentials. Yesterday, USMJ introduced all-natural, Non-GMO hulled hemp seeds. The company plans to regularly feature new products throughout December.

Today the company is introducing Revitalizing Hemp and Aloe Serums for both face and eyes form Azure:



R evitalizing Hemp and Aloe Serums

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6694/50455_b144df2d243a9947_001full.jpg

Formulated from premium ingredients including 100% Hemp Seed Oil, Aloe Vera, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin B5

Calms and hydrates skin reducing appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and creases.

95% Natural, vegan, cruelty free, hypoallergenic, non GMO, free of pthalates, parabens, dye and filler; safe for dry, oily and combination skin.

Our luxurious nourishing facial serum contains 100%Organic Hemp Seed Oil & extracts which are rich in Omega Fatty Acids, Gamma Linolenic Acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants that help tired, dull and dehydrated skin. Aloe Vera is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that helps provide moisture and firmness to skin.

This Serum helps to instantly revitalize, moisturize, soothe and protect your skin for a more youthful, glowing appearance.

Buy Azure Hemp and Aloe Nourishing Face Serum Now

Buy Azure Hemp and Aloe Nourishing Eye Serum Now

USMJ launched its eCommerce business earlier this year and the site continues to evolve and grow as the company invests to make USMJ a major brand name in the CBD, Hemp and Cannabis marketplace.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

