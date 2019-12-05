BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of AGM



Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2020 by means of a Tender Offer.

(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2020 by means of a Tender Offer.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 12,242,163 99.90 11,655 0.10 29,799 Resolution 2 12,022,303 98.70 157,804 1.30 94,856 Resolution 3 12,263,697 99.94 7,365 0.06 12,555 Resolution 4 10,333,005 86.70 1,584,801 13.30 365,811 Resolution 5 11,630,499 95.28 575,709 4.72 75,639 Resolution 6 11,669,290 95.65 531,089 4.35 80,238 Resolution 7 11,647,264 95.45 554,981 4.55 78,372 Resolution 8 12,095,172 99.21 95,777 0.79 90,173 Resolution 9 12,190,093 99.78 27,143 0.22 66,381 Resolution 10 12,157,248 99.48 63,200 0.52 63,169 Resolution 11 11,808,191 96.90 378,188 3.10 97,238 Resolution 12 12,162,950 99.56 54,308 0.44 63,999 Resolution 13 12,152,925 99.43 69,676 0.57 61,016 Resolution 14 12,128,673 99.20 97,203 0.80 57,741



5 December 2019