BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 4

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2020 by means of a Tender Offer.
(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2020 by means of a Tender Offer.


Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 112,242,16399.9011,6550.1029,799
Resolution 212,022,30398.70157,8041.3094,856
Resolution 312,263,69799.947,3650.0612,555
Resolution 410,333,00586.701,584,80113.30365,811
Resolution 511,630,49995.28575,7094.7275,639
Resolution 611,669,29095.65531,0894.3580,238
Resolution 711,647,26495.45554,9814.5578,372
Resolution 812,095,17299.2195,7770.7990,173
Resolution 912,190,09399.7827,1430.2266,381
Resolution 1012,157,24899.4863,2000.5263,169
Resolution 1111,808,19196.90378,1883.1097,238
Resolution 1212,162,95099.5654,3080.4463,999
Resolution 1312,152,92599.4369,6760.5761,016
Resolution 1412,128,67399.2097,2030.8057,741


5 December 2019

