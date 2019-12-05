Technavio has been monitoring the global ice cream market and the market is poised to grow by USD 20.2 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increase in new product launches. In addition, the increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ice cream market.

Vendors are introducing new ice cream products in different flavors to attract more consumers, improve their revenue flow, and increase their market shares. For instance, Unilever launched new ice cream tubs under the brand name, Magnum. Similarly, BuzzFeed Inc. launched new ice cream products under the brand name, Tasty. Thus, the launch of new products under different brands is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ice Cream Market Companies:

Agropur Co-operative

Agropur Co-operative is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under the business segment, Dairy products. The company offers ice cream under the brand names Scotsburn, Iceberg, and Natrel.

Blue Bell Creameries LP

Blue Bell Creameries LP is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Ice cream, Sherbet, and Frozen snacks. The company offers ice creams under the brand name BLUE BELL ICE CREAM.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Dunkin' US, Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins US, and US Advertising Funds. The company offers ice cream under the brand name, Baskin Robbins.

Froneri Ltd.

Froneri Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Europe and Rest of the World. The company offers ice cream under the brand names, Drumstick, Nuii, Rowntrees, and others.

Mars Inc.

Mars Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Mars Petcare, Mars Wrigley, Mars Food, and Mars Edge. The company offers ice cream under the brand names, TWIX, Snickers, and Mars.

Ice Cream Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Impulse

Take-home

Artisanal

Ice Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

