EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 DECEMBER 2019 BONDS MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING CODE The trading code and long name for the following bond will be changed. The change will be valid as of December 9, 2019 ISIN: XS1382791546 New trading code: MUNIFIN_EUR1B_2021_NOTES1 New long name: MUNIFIN EUR1B 2021 NOTES1 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260