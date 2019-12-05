Technavio has been monitoring the global plow market and the market is poised to grow by USD 405.96 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of varied types of plows. In addition, the growing awareness about the benefits of modern plowing machines is anticipated to further boost the growth of the plow market.

There are different variants of plows available in the market such as rotary plows, sub soiler, chisel plow, and disc plow to cater to specific applications on farmland. For instance, sub-soiler plows are used to achieve tillage deeper than moldboard plowing depth, while, disc hollow plows are used before plowing the land to reduce clogging. Thus, the availability of different types of plows is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Plow Market Companies:

AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Tractors, Replacement parts, Grain storage and protein production systems, Combines, Application equipment, and Other machinery. The company offers plows such as DISC HARROWS, FALLOW TILLAGE, and CHISEL PLOWS.

Brohawk Group

Brohawk Group is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business units: Agricultural Machinery Parts, Agricultural Machinery, Tractor and Trailer Parts, and Ball Mount. The company offers Disc Plough with 2, 3, and 4 bottoms versions.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely CNH Industrial NV, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, and Powertrain. The company offers plows such as SEMI-MOUNTED VARIABLE WIDTH REVERSIBLE PLOUGHS and FULLY-MOUNTED REVERSIBLE PLOUGHS.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, Financial services, and Other revenues. The company offers plows such as John Deere Rotary Tiller and GreenSystem Cultivator.

ISEKI Co. Ltd.

ISEKI Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Tractors, Zero-Turn Mower, Front Mower, Riding Mower, Tiller, Rice Transplanter, and Combine Harvester. The company offers plows such as KCR700 and SA600.

Plow Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Classic plows

Modern plows

Plow Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

