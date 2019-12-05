Credential Verification Service: Construction, Utility and Energy Companies Can Cut Accidents with this Simple Step

Verify worker training instantly with a smartphone and enhanced ID cards from Credential Verification Service

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Construction, utility and energy companies that do not always verify training before assigning workers hazardous jobs credentials run the risk of avoidable accidents.

An easy-to-use system from Credential Verification Service makes checking fast and simple. It's a simple, proven way for tracking employee training and OSHA certifications onsite. CVS has been used by many companies nationally for five years to boost safety and reduce risk.

CVS prints a unique QR code on each employee's photo ID card that gives immediate access to the employee's training records stored in the cloud. The supervisor just scans the card with a smartphone or tablet to view credentials. When certifications are about to expire, an alert pops up.

An article in Industrial Safety & Hygiene News gives more details: https://www.ishn.com/articles/109382-how-and-why-to-verify-worker-training.

Credential Verification Service costs $50 per month plus $15 per month per 100 users. Its credential verification services for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation can be ordered at www.credentialverificationservice.com or by contacting CVS at sales@instantcard.net or 888-980-6179.

Optionally, CVS ID badges can be used to control access to worksites, thanks to a partnership with TapTrack. View a brief video:

