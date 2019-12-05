The company said its technology, which is managed by an AI-based system, can be used in agrivoltaic projects.Ombrea installed its mobile shade system on a vineyard in Rians, France, and the first harvest was a conclusive success. "With our solution, there was a drop of one degree of alcohol on the first harvest," said Julie Davico-Pahin, co-founder of Ombrea, which specializes in shading solutions to protect agricultural crops from climatic hazards, such as extreme temperatures, hail and frost. "With climate change, the drought and the sun is too strong on the vines. Sugar levels rise very quickly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...