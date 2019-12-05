Iota Communications Inc.: Iota Communications, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:IOTC), a wireless network carrier and software service company that provides Internet of Things solutions which optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial facilities, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:40 PM PST/6:40 PM EST.

"We are very excited to share our story and gain greater exposure to the investment community," stated Terrence DeFranco, President and CEO. "We feel that our company represents an outstanding investment opportunity as a new, carrier-grade network provider focused exclusively on the Internet of Things that has bundled this unique connectivity into a software-as-a-service offering for commercial customers. We've amassed a nationwide portfolio of FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum that has tremendous asset value on its own. As we move toward broader commercialization, we continue to establish Iota as a unique player in this market with extraordinary upside potential. Our team is very excited, and I am looking forward to sharing our story in such a great setting."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota is a wireless network carrier system and software applications platform dedicated to the Internet of Things. Iota sells recurring-revenue solutions that optimize energy usage, sustainability and operations for commercial and industrial facilities both directly and via third-party relationships. Iota also offers important ancillary products and services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, including solar energy, LED lighting, and HVAC implementation services.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to, risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Iota Communications, Inc.

645 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Attn: Investor Relations

investors@iotacommunications.com

Public Relations Contact:

Greg Lutowsky, SVP, Corporate Communications

glutowsky@iotacommunications.com

(855) 743-6478

