New relationship accelerates growth of Arboretum Investment Advisors as industry leader for private debt funds focused on equipment finance

Portsmouth, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Arboretum Investment Advisors, LLC ("Arboretum"), a fund manager and SEC-registered investment advisor that specializes in asset-backed and equipment finance funds, has announced that one of Arboretum's propriety equipment leasing funds closed on a $25 million senior credit facility with MidCap Financial, a premier specialty finance firm managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. The credit facility provides a key source of additional capital that Arboretum will use to expand its ability to finance asset-backed loans and equipment leases.





Industry-leading fund manager and SEC-registered investment firm specializing in asset-backed & equipment leasing funds.



Arboretum's equipment leasing funds offer a number of flexible financing structures including secured loans, capital and operating leases, sale-leasebacks, asset secured working capital loans, and project financings.

Since its inception in 2016, Arboretum has developed a network of institutional relationships. The closing of the credit facility represents a significant expansion of Arboretum's network.

Managing Partner Michael Ponticello commented, "Given the degree of scrutiny that institutional lenders such as MidCap use when evaluating potential investments, we believe that this loan provides validation of the Arboretum investment strategy as well as our origination and underwriting standards."

