Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850875 ISIN: US4404521001 Ticker-Symbol: HO7 
Tradegate
05.12.19
16:19 Uhr
40,750 Euro
-0,090
-0,22 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,890
40,965
17:55
40,865
40,945
17:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION40,750-0,22 %