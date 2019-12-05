BNP Media: Autonomous Vehicle Technology announces its 2020 AVT ACES Award winners

BNP Media's Autonomous Vehicle Technology recognizes the most innovative technologies, products, and services of the year in its main areas of coverage: vehicle autonomy, connectivity, electrification, and mobility services

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / For the 2020 edition of its AVT ACES Awards (avtaces), BNP Media's Autonomous Vehicle Technology print/digital issue, website, and enewsletters are highlighting in December 2019 the top companies and their new mobility innovations in the past year. Over the past few months, the editors and other industry experts evaluated numerous companies looking for those with the most innovative products and best reputations in their industries. Winners of the AVT ACES Awards were determined over the past few months by the editors based on contributor, industry expert, company, and reader inputs.

The awards recognize the most innovative technologies, products, and services of the year from your company in the areas of vehicle autonomy, connectivity, electrification, and mobility services (ACES). They include broader transportation ecosystem innovations around supporting topics such as city planning, architecture, and telecommunications, and other built-environment areas as well as standards development.

The AVT ACES recognize production and prototype innovations and the work or result of top partnerships, collaborations, and consortia. The theme of collaboration is stronger now than ever as incumbent original equipment makers and suppliers as well as tech companies and startups recognize that not even the largest and most capable of companies can address all of the challenges of new mobility technology, engineering, and development.

2020 AVT ACES Award Winners

Category: Autonomy

GM expands leading hands-free driving assistance system to more highways

Argo AI's leading self-driving system attracts new high-level investment

Volvo Trucks' Vera represents industry-leading AV logistics solution

Toyota Research Institute's P4 vehicle testing two-track automated driving system development

PAVE coalition launches important campaign on AV education

TÜV SÜD working to develop a "driver's license' for AV

MIT develops "electric eyesight' supplement for AV LiDAR

Designated Driver develops first-of-its-kind remote control for self-driving shuttles

Einride pioneers 5G remote control for autonomous, all-electric trucks

Arbe launches "the most advanced radar antenna in the market'

Nvidia introduces first commercially available Level 2+ automated driving system

ACEINNA platform enables easy IMU development

Metawave innovates with analog radar platform

Mapillary develops first-of-its-kind traffic sign dataset

ANSYS revolutionizes radar simulation for AVs

Dataspeed, Cepton partnership speeds AV R&D and integrations

AEye delivers better LiDAR data, faster

FLIR advances vehicle safety with regional dataset program

Imagination enters new mobility with comprehensive GPU development offering

StradVision pushes vision-processing software forward

Luminar hardware-software LiDAR architecture aims to enable Level 4 autonomy

Uhnder developing the first digital automotive radar

dSPACE partners with miro·sys and ITS on comprehensive radar test family

Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group advance Level 4 and 5 autonomy with joint venture

Intel's framework for AV safety gains global acceptance

Siemens develops validation program to accelerate AV development

Tesla engineers its own computer for "full self-driving'

Innovusion announces high-resolution image-grade LiDAR

Aurora strengthens its full-stack provider advantage with FM LiDAR

Category: Connectivity

Honda, Marysville demonstrate Smart Intersection technology

Google makes huge in-roads into auto infotainment

Inrix creates first digital rulebook for cities

Cohda successfully demonstrates connectivity in tunnels and urban canyons

Byton takes user interfaces to the next level

Otonomo jumpstarts new data privacy industry

Rohde & Schwarz and Vector deliver leading C-V2X test solution

GuardKnox offers comprehensive cybersecurity solution

Molex fuses TCU and antenna in hidden design

Renovo rises to challenge of managing huge AV/ADAS datasets

Category: Electrification

Volkswagen launches first vehicle in its major electrification push

Delphi Technologies' 800-V inverter aims to cut EV charging time in half

Rivian's leading-edge electric trucks push industry on electrification

Polestar engineers first credible Tesla Model 3 competitor

Google Maps partners with top charging networks for enhanced mapping of EV charge points

Porsche sets a new benchmark for luxury EVs with Taycan

Lightyear develops EV with significant solar power

Delta leading effort to develop EV extreme fast chargers

REE emerges with "truly flat' EV chassis

Category: Mobility Services

Waymo launches commercial self-driving service, expands outreach

BMW, Daimler join forces to advance mobility services and AV technology

Michelin, GM collaboration on Uptis wheel/tire aims for greater sustainability

Magna, Lyft make big strides with top-level AV development

Boeing autonomous passenger air vehicle completes first flight

TDG Transportation designs world's first autonomous public transportation system

Nuro deploys first fully driverless delivery service

Honeywell Aerospace devoted to advancing the UAM state-of-the-art

PlanetM makes a global impact

For further information on the 2020 AVT ACES Award Winners, visit www.AutonomousVehicleTech.com/articles/2116-avt-aces-2020-award-winners.

