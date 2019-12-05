Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

Pursuant to a proposal of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided today an anticipared renewal of Mrs Sophie Boissard's mandate as CEO, as from 1st January 2020 for a term of five years.

The board praised the Group's transformation carried out over the last four years, making Korian the European reference in terms of care and support for the elderly and fragile. It renews its confidence in Sophie Boissard to continue this transformation which is part of the long term strategy of the Group and is key to the implementation of the corporate project "In Caring Hands," presented at the capital markets day on September 20, which will constitute the unifying theme of her second term of office.

Christian Chautard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: "It gives me great pleasure to announce the anticipated renewal of Sophie Boissard's term of office as CEO of the Korian group. This is a logical decision for the members of the Board of Directors given the smooth and effective management of the ongoing transformation of the Group, which addresses the challenges for the future care of the elderly and fragile."

Sophie Boissard, Group CEO added: "I am deeply grateful to the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors for trust they have placed in me. It is an honour for me and a source of great pride to continue to develop the Group on a European scale and with a long term vision. With our project "In Caring Hands" everyone at Korian is striving for excellence and constant innovation in the services we provide to those we care for and look after every day. It is a purpose that I am passionate about and I will continue to drive the Group's actions with determination together with my team."

The Board maintained the current remuneration of Mrs Sophie Boissard for 2020 including compensation and benefits granted described 4.3.1 in the 2018 Group's Registration document and which will be subject to approval at the General Meeting of May 28, 2020 in accordance with the rules in force.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. www.korian.com

