Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFXW ISIN: FR0010241638 Ticker-Symbol: M8Y 
Tradegate
03.12.19
14:00 Uhr
11,740 Euro
-0,090
-0,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,840
11,990
17:56
11,860
11,970
17:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAREA
ALTAREA SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTAREA SCA194,200,00 %
MERCIALYS SA11,740-0,76 %