The Jas de Bouffan shopping center, owned jointly by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) and Altarea Cogedim, has achieved BREEAM In-Use* certification with an Excellent rating. This certification reflects the dedicated environmental policies put in place by both companies, closely aligned with the various regions specificities.

Renovated and extended in 2015, the Jas de Bouffan shopping center covers over 28,000 sq.m?and offers 72 stores and service outlets. Its extension was Haute Qualité Environnementale** certified when it was inaugurated.

In 2019, in line with their requirements for the continuous improvement and environmental performance of their assets, Mercialys and Altarea Cogedim, supported by Bopro, decided to get the entire center certified with the internationally recognized BREEAM In-Use standard. Following this audit, the center was awarded an Excellent rating for each of the two dimensions assessed.

This certification undeniably reflects the site's environmental quality, as well as the maturity of the sustainable development policies implemented by Mercialys and Altarea Cogedim, whose teams ensure their centers' leadership each day across all operational and commercial dimensions.

* BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method): the world's foremost environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings. BREEAM sets the standard worldwide for best practices in sustainable building construction and is one of the most widely used measures of a building's environmental performance.

The in-use environmental performance of buildings is calculated based on two key areas: asset performance (asset's intrinsic quality) and building management (asset's management). The final rating is broken down into seven categories, as presented here.

** Haute Qualité Environnementale (HQE) certification: voluntary quality approach covering the construction, renovation or use of buildings, assessing their respect for the environment, quality of life and economic performance.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

About Altarea Cogedim

Altarea Cogedim is France's leading property developer. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business Property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. In Retail, Altarea Cogedim manages an asset portfolio of €4.8 billion at 30 June 2019. Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A, Altarea has a market capitalization of €3.2 billion at 30 September 2019.

