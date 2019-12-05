Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Houston Native Chris Lowe, owner of Chris Buys Houses, set his sights on one major thing: helping revitalize and restore value to parts of the Houston Area through his real estate investment business.

Lowe is a real estate investor who buys houses that are need of repair due to a certain kind of damage, age/use or anything else at all. He and his team of contractors go in, rehab the house and make it beautiful again.

"I never thought I could have such an impact on people," Lowe said. "It really is a great feeling to know that, like, I get to seriously change and impact people's lives by buying their house that needs fixing up or whatever. It's nice to know I am making an impact."

When asked about who he helps, his response was: "We can help anyone. Whether you are going through foreclosure, a divorce, owe back taxes, have a house that needs a bunch of repairs to it or really anything else, we're able to help. We aren't here to take advantage of folks like some people maybe are. I just want to truly help folks."

People in the community have chimed in about what Lowe has done for them as well. One person who sold their home to Chris Buys Houses had this to say: "I'm so thankful for Chris and his team. We were getting ready to move into an assisted living facility, but we couldn't manage fixing our house up to sell. We got a great offer that we're really appreciative of. I mean, I didn't think we could get that much for it, but Chris took care of us the whole way."

About the company:

Chris Buys Houses (https://www.cash4texashouses.com) is a real estate investment company that serves the greater Houston Metro area, as they buy houses in any condition, quickly and for cash.

