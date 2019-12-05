Technavio has been monitoring the global smoothies market since 2016 and the market is expected to grow by USD 10.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Smoothies Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Consumption Pattern (Out-of-home consumption and At-home consumption), Product (Fruit-based, Dairy-based, and Other smoothies), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness about health benefits of smoothies. In addition, demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies is expected to further boost the growth of the smoothies market.

Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy and functional F&B products that are rich in vitamins, proteins, and active digestive ingredients such as prebiotics and probiotics. This has increased the demand for smoothies as they are made primarily from fruits and vegetables and provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and trace elements. They also help detox and cleanse the body. Smoothies made of yogurt and milk are also gaining popularity due to their probiotic properties. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of smoothies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Smoothies Companies:

Barfresh Food Group Inc.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. operates its business through the beverages segment. The company manufactures and distributes various flavors of freshly blended frozen Smoothies, Shakes and Frappes in the form of SINGLE SERVE PACKS and EASY POUR BULK frozen concentrates.

Happy Planet Foods Inc.

Happy Planet Foods Inc. operates the business across segments such as Smoothies Juices, Fresh Soups, and Creamery. The company manufactures various types of smoothies such as fruit smoothies which include Mango Passionfruit, Raspberry Cherry, and Chocolate Banana Protein; Extreme smoothies which include Extreme C, Extreme Energy, Extreme Gold, and Extreme Green; nutmilk smoothies; and clean protein smoothies.

International Dairy Queen Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc. operates the business across segments such as FOOD, TREATS, DRINKS, and CAKES. The company offers various types of smoothies including strawberry banana and mango pineapple.

J Sainsbury Plc

J Sainsbury Plc operates the business across segments such as Retail, Financial Services, and Property Investment. The company offers a wide range of smoothies through its retail-food business segment.

Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC

Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC operates the business across segments such as Company stores and Franchise and other revenue. The company manufactures and distributes smoothies in various flavors.

Smoothies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Fruit-based

Dairy-based

Other smoothies

Smoothies Consumption Pattern Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Out-of-home consumption

At-home consumption

Smoothies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

