Sisense Deepens Relationship with Amazon Web Services, Announces New Agreements

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) via three new agreements announced today at AWS re:Invent 2019. Sisense has secured Amazon Redshift Ready designation, joined the AWS Partners Network (APN) Global Startup Program, and achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency.

Companies of all sizes are becoming more data-centric and data-savvy. As the complexity of data and analysis increases with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), these organizations are adopting tools and platforms that elevate their builders, giving rise to data specialists while also offering flexibility for business users. Sisense offers the only independent and modern cloud data analytics platform that covers the entire process - from complex data to ML to business insights. With Sisense, builders can simplify data analysis and embed interactive analytic apps to democratize insights for anyone. Further, Sisense's deepening relationship with AWS across the board can rapidly accelerate data literacy for these companies.

Sisense offers a native data connector to Amazon Redshift, a fast and powerful, fully managed petabyte-scale data warehouse service in the cloud. Customers may store data in an Amazon Redshift and query this data in Sisense to optimize performance, improve cost control, and deliver greater ease of use. By securing the new Amazon Redshift Ready designation, Sisense has shown success building data analytics products to empower builders that integrate with Amazon Redshift. Most importantly, customers can now further optimize their cloud investments with Sisense and Amazon Redshift.

"Sisense and AWS have helped us deliver real-time analytics by providing insights across all of our data. The Sisense Elastic Data Hub capability has made it easy to have a live view into our data in Amazon Redshift, and the flexibility to add other data sources to have a consolidated view across our data," said Praveer Kumar, co-founder and CTO of Finxera.

Sisense has also been selected to join The APN Global Startup program, a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for a select group of APN Partners, enabling the company to build on its AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate growth. To be selected for this program, Sisense had to meet predefined criteria, including:

Showing a clear, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product;

Backing and recommendation by a top-tier venture capital firm; and

Having a strategic commitment to building its AWS and cloud expertise.

By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Sisense will receive commercial opportunities and a range of benefits from AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around Sisense, and resources for helping Sisense sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

Sisense also has achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency status, validating Sisense's deep domain expertise in data integration, data management, advanced analytics, and more.

"We're proud to be expanding our relationship with AWS," said Guy Levy-Yurista, Ph.D., chief strategy officer at Sisense. "The agility and breadth of services AWS provide allows us to continue to innovate and push the limits of the data analytics solutions we offer our customers."

