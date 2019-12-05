Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Offers Reinsurance Programs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to announce that they are ready and willing to take on new clients who want to have their projects insured. In particular, the company welcomes clients whose fields or spheres of interest are difficult to insure due to the inherent risk that such work is perceived to be associated with. With the help of Talisman Insurance and the company's overall guidance, clients can ensure that the projects they take on will never exceed their grasp due to an inability to receive insurance alone.

As the firm explains themselves, "Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a protected cell captive insurance company domiciled in Nevada who serves the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. All coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only available to those businesses who participate in an underwriting cell."

Reinsurance can be described as a form of insurance for insurers. Through reinsurance, an insurer can share their risk portfolios with other parties in order to avoid being held wholly liable for a given insurance claim. This is particularly useful where the industry or undertaking in question carries a potentially large risk of failure (along with a commensurate financial obligation through an insurance claim that may exceed a single insurer's capabilities). In this manner, insurers can reduce their net liability for individual insurance risks that may otherwise be deemed unworthy of being taken on. It also gives them the benefit of catastrophe protection from especially massive losses or an overwhelming series of smaller losses (such as those seen during hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters).

The company that distributes or diversifies its insurance portfolio in this way is known as the ceding party. The party that takes on part of the weight of a potential obligation is known as the reinsurer. The latter typically accepts this part of the risk in exchange for access to a corresponding part of the insurance premium. On the other hand, this exchange also gives ceding parties the ability to underwrite in greater volume; they can take on more (and larger) risks than they otherwise would have been able to. Talisman's services are exceedingly useful in this field, and clients are invited to learn more about Talisman Casualty Reinsurance at their website and other online resources.

Talisman specializes in the creation and administration of captive insurance companies. Captives are known as such because they are wholly owned by their parent company-they exist exclusively to insure the risks of their owners. The parents, also known as their insureds, benefit from access to the reinsurance market as well as the captive insurer's underwriting profits. By utilizing their own capital, parent companies can achieve their risk financing objectives by exploring avenues outside of the commercial insurance marketplace.

"Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance," says the company. "Talisman's insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada. Bonds and insurance policies are made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming a shareholder. By offering participants access to regulated structures, they can access international reinsurance markets and potentially lower their insurance costs and enhance its coverages to fit specific business objectives."

They assert that "Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is an alternative risk transfer option for liability insurance. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers) NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers)."

More information can be found on Talisman Casualty Insurance Company's official website, and clients are welcome to contact their customer service hotline to follow up on any further inquiries. The firm maintains a presence on multiple social media platforms as well, and interested parties may follow the firm through these channels to stay up to date with their latest news, offers, and announcements.

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117

SOURCE: Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569254/Talisman-Casualty-Insurance-Company-Offers-Reinsurance-Programs