The global two-wheeler braking system market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005540/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global two-wheeler braking system market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of disc brakes in low-powered two-wheelers will be one of the major drivers in the global two-wheeler braking system market. Governments of most nations are making ABS mandatory, also for the low powered bikes, increasing the demand for disc brakes. Many major two-wheeler OEMs in emerging economies are also increasingly adopting disc brakes as standard fitments in their new generation models. Hence the increased adoption of disc brakes in low-capacity motorcycles will boost the global two-wheeler braking system market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30976

As per Technavio, the development of high-performance carbon brake discs, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Two-Wheeler Braking System Market: Development of High-Performance Carbon Brake Discs

The development of high-performance carbon brake discs will be one of the critical trends in the global two-wheeler braking system market. Manufacturers of high-performance motorcycles are increasingly incorporating carbon brake discs as they are lighter and efficient. Moreover, carbon discs perform at par with steel discs in rainy weather conditions, especially in events like racing competition. For instance, Marc Marquez won the recent MotoGP titles using carbon discs in rainy conditions. These factors are expected to propel the global two-wheeler braking system market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of high-performance carbon brake discs, the increasing adoption of lightweight ABS and the rising electronic content in two-wheelers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Two-Wheeler Braking System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global two-wheeler braking system market by application (motorcycles and scooters) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market share in 2018, followed by South America, North America, Europe, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising adoption of two-wheelers in India, China, and Indonesia.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005540/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com