Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 28, 2019 to December 2, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 28.11.2019 342,214 48.1410 16,474,524 XPAR 28.11.2019 59,683 48.1288 2,872,471 CHIX 28.11.2019 35,527 48.0892 1,708,465 TRQX 28.11.2019 134,042 48.0937 6,446,576 BATE 29.11.2019 473,503 47.9137 22,687,281 XPAR 29.11.2019 80,000 47.8812 3,830,496 CHIX 29.11.2019 24,000 47.9428 1,150,627 TRQX 29.11.2019 111,500 47.8160 5,331,484 BATE 02.12.2019 576,509 47.4869 27,376,625 XPAR 02.12.2019 114,414 47.5521 5,440,626 CHIX 02.12.2019 43,521 47.6852 2,075,308 TRQX 02.12.2019 75,873 47.5452 3,607,397 BATE Total 3,515,211 48.0773 169,001,813

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

