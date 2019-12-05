Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 28, 2019 to December 2, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
28.11.2019
342,214
48.1410
16,474,524
XPAR
28.11.2019
59,683
48.1288
2,872,471
CHIX
28.11.2019
35,527
48.0892
1,708,465
TRQX
28.11.2019
134,042
48.0937
6,446,576
BATE
29.11.2019
473,503
47.9137
22,687,281
XPAR
29.11.2019
80,000
47.8812
3,830,496
CHIX
29.11.2019
24,000
47.9428
1,150,627
TRQX
29.11.2019
111,500
47.8160
5,331,484
BATE
02.12.2019
576,509
47.4869
27,376,625
XPAR
02.12.2019
114,414
47.5521
5,440,626
CHIX
02.12.2019
43,521
47.6852
2,075,308
TRQX
02.12.2019
75,873
47.5452
3,607,397
BATE
Total
3,515,211
48.0773
169,001,813
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
