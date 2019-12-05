Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2020 05-Dec-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg December 5, 2019 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2020. Earnings calendar*: 5 February 2020: earnings for 4th quarter 2019 and 12 months 2019 6 May 2020: earnings for 1st quarter 2020 29 July 2020: earnings for 2nd quarter 2020 and 6 months 2020 4 November 2020: earnings for 3rd quarter 2020 and 9 months 2020 (* earnings are issued before the opening of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed) General Meeting of Shareholder: 5 May 2020: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Luxembourg About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC[1]-certified forestry). In 2018, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,677 million and steel shipments of 1.97 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.49[2] tons of CO2e per ton of slabs, making it the world's greenest stainless steel producer. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] FSC, Forest Stewardship Council, an international non-profit, multi-stakeholder organization established in 1993 to promote responsible management of the world's forests through certification. [2] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2) Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 929759 05-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)