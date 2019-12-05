Prominent New York Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announce Scholarship Winner

With over 20 years of professional experience in complex civil litigation, Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP provides quality legal representation by developing customized solutions.

New York, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is proud to announce that they have selected Ronnie Hodgkinson, as the winner of their academic scholarship valued at $1000 USD. Believing formal education to be a valuable asset of professional advancement, Faruqi & Faruqi founded the program with the intent of supporting future lawyers.

Applicants were required to submit a detailed essay outlining why they chose to pursue a legal career while highlighting how they plan to cultivate positive change in their profession.

Ronnie is currently completing her first year at Willamette University in Oregon and is looking forward to further exploring how she can utilize her strengths to pursue her academic initiatives.

Ronnie explains that she is particularly interested in personal injury and consumer class action. She is excited to make a difference in the legal landscape by ensuring every effort is made in the best interest of her future clients and the community.

About Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Founded in 1995, Faruqi & Faruqi focus on complex civil litigation in the area of securities, merger and transactional, shareholder derivative, antitrust, personal injury, and consumer class action. Having served as lead or co-lead on various high-profile cases, the firm strives to continuously provide top quality legal representation to all of their clients. With value as one of the firm's core philosophies, they continue to operate on the foundation of integrity, respect, insight, and instinct.

