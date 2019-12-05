The global email hosting services market size is expected to grow by USD 24.92 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005505/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global email hosting services market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, in conjunction with cloud services, is increasing across the world. Businesses with cloud-based systems are adopting the BYOD policy to enable an efficient work culture and provide their employees with access to the office system from home. This allows the employees to access the required data, files, and emails over the cloud. Moreover, the implementation of mobile device management (MDM), strong access protocols, cloud and disk data encryption, and antivirus protection are further enhancing the security of the BYOD policies, thereby encouraging the market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30950

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Email Hosting Services Market: Growing Adoption of AI

The growing adoption of AI is expected to be one of the key email hosting services market trends during the forecast period. Hosted email solutions powered by artificial intelligence (Al) enable communication via digital assistants. This enables users to access important emails, meeting schedules and calendars hands-free. Al also helps compose, edit, prioritize, and schedule emails through voice commands. Moreover, an Al platform, using data based on email habits and patterns, can facilitate better organization of inboxes with multi-level clustering. For instance, players are providing Al-based features for applications, that include sorting emails by determining the importance and priority.

"Other factors such as the presence of affordable hosted email services, and the increasing adoption of email hosting services by financial institutions will have a significant impact on the growth of the email hosting services market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Email Hosting Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the email hosting services market by type (webmail and hosted mail) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth being an early adopter of advanced technologies and the migration to the cloud from existing on-premise email accounts.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005505/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com