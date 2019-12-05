BDO, one of the world's leading global networks of independent public accounting firms, today announced its global revenue for all BDO Member Firms (including the exclusive members of Member Firms' Alliances) at $9.6 billion for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. This represents year-over-year growth of 10.1%. BDO now has more than 88,000 total staff operating from more than 1,800 offices in 167 countries.

"2019 was another successful year for the BDO network. Through focused market efforts and a combination of significant organic growth and strong M&A activity, we have solidified our position as one of the fastest growing global organizations over the past 10 years," said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA and Chairman of the Global Board of BDO International Ltd. "As we look ahead, we will continue to support this targeted growth by investing heavily in innovative technologies and our people, continuously evolving our business to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients in today's digital economy."

BDO's impressive growth is evident across all regions with the strongest revenue increase in the Americas (+15.7%). The EMEA region also performed well (+12.9%), and several firms have shown significant growth in Asia Pacific. The network continues to take an innovation-first approach, integrating technologies like robotic process automation, data analytics, blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence into its practices, enabling efficiencies and empowering its people to provide BDO clients with value added, data-driven insights.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of more than 1,800 offices across 167 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

