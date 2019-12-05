Talisman Casualty Insurance Company: Talisman Insurance Offers Tailored Claims Management Through Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced that they are able to provide custom-tailored claims management through the use of state-of-the-art technology. They also employ different claims management providers to allow efficient claims processing for each of their cell programs. This insurance company is structured as a protected cell captive insurance firm in Nevada and provides protected cells to underwriters who have need for a regulated vehicle for transferring risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. The claims technology makes use of proprietary claims software integrated into a cell captive program. This has the advantage of being less costly compared to the use of licensed software for commercial insurers.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company explains, "The efficiencies that technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell giving participants a high level of service. Also, the use of local adjusters who meet high ethical and competent criteria gives participants the best claims experience. And because claims account for the majority of a captive's expenses, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. This is why Talisman Casualty Insurance is the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas. We help companies navigate the waters of establishing captives and learning about their cost-saving and low-risk benefits of using this specific structure."

There are many benefits to be enjoyed by the protected cell captive insurance business model that is used by Talisman Casualty Insurance Company. It should be noted that while the current insurance landscape has become so wide, the same fundamental concepts of pricing risk with the use of all available technical and historical resources are still being used. Insureds today want to be included in the design of the policy as they search for new ways to manage risk and protected cell captive insurance companies offer the ideal solution for the establishment of a new product or expansion of capacity in restricted markets. This works through the creation of underwriting cells that allows risk to be collateralized, segregated and ceded with everything inside a legally ring-fenced structure. It is important to note that most S&P 500 companies use captive insurance but things are changing and it is now also being used by insurance agencies and associations. Smaller companies are now partnering with established captives.

All of that is due to service being the top priority of Talisman Casualty Insurance Company. First of all, it is about people. It means they spend a lot of time connecting with insureds, getting a better understanding of their business and knowing when they want to be conservative or want to take more risks. Second, they provide business analytics and resources to insureds that allow them to better understand how to manage risk more intelligently. Third, they get valuable feedback directly from insureds and used this and local knowledge to have more flexibility and to be able to adjust quickly when the market demands it.

They also want to point out that because they manage all aspects of the underwriting and administration within a general agency, they are able to avoid the bureaucracy that tends to hamper decision making and the efficient deployment of resources. In simple terms, underwriters can provide a more personal and customized service when they have direct access to insureds.

They provide three types of programs. These are the surety program, coverage for professional pet services, and the marine program. The surety program has to do with surety bonds, which are vital in certain kinds of businesses like the construction industry. They also provide small business owner general liability insurance, which has been found to be suitable for emerging small business markets, such as pet sitters and other pet-related services. And the cell captive insurance model has also been found to suitable for businesses with fishing operations, marine contractors, and other businesses that have assets on the water.

Those who would like to know more about the services offered by Talisman Insurance can go to their website or contact them on the telephone or through email.

