Walter International Expands with New Office, Hires Jerry Choi

The International Wealth Management have announced an office expansion in Hong Kong as well as a new Finance Director

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Walter International - a renowned international financial advisory firm based in Hong Kong, has announced today their expansion from their main office in Causeway Bay. A spokesperson for the company said in an interview with a local Hong Kong Newspaper that the company will continue its operations from their main office, but have expanded their facilities to include another 100-man office on the 19th floor.

"We are happy to announce our office expansion here in Hong Kong. We believe that by increasing our work force, and increasing the amount of office space we have, we will be able to provide a much more efficient and streamlined service to both our local and international client base."

A spokesperson for Walter International has also announced that; Jerry Choi has joined Walter International as the company's newest Finance Director and board member. Jerry has gained extensive knowledge of the international and local markets, having been heavily involved in corporate finance for a number of Blue Chip companies in the tech sphere over the past 20 years.

"I am extremely grateful to be part of Walter International's ongoing growth and will be sure to bring my knowledge and experience to both my colleagues and to Walter's corporate clients. When Walter International reached out to me, I knew it was the right time to take the next step in my career." Commented Jerry when asked about his move. He went on to say "Currently many of their corporate and Institutional clients have been forced to reevaluate their corporate financial strategy due to the ongoing civil unrest here in Hong Kong. Taking that into consideration, we will tailor each corporate strategy, placing emphasis on risk management and wealth preservation."

Founded in 2009, Walter International has been offering a wide range of financial services to both their local and international clients. Walter International combines an extensive knowledge of portfolio management with top of the line technology to implement well thought out strategies that show their clients the returns they deserve. With a new focus on growth and expansion Walter is positioning themselves to better serve their constantly growing client base and attract more like minded financial experts to their team.

