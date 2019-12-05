Meredith Atwood's Latest Book "The Year of No Nonsense" Will Change Your Life with a Simple Question

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / "Is this person, place or thing in my life Nonsense? Yes or no."

What seems like a simple question is at the heart of the "Year of No Nonsense" revolution that Meredith Atwood began speaking about in mid-2017.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 300 million people of all ages around the world suffer from various forms of depression. What is often at the heart of depression-a very real, very difficult condition-is what Atwood calls: Nonsense.

"This is not to say that depression is Nonsense," Atwood says. "That is not what I am saying at all. Depression is very real, and I have lived it. However, we have over the course of our lives learned to cope with the pain of our past and our present by doing certain behaviors that contribute to our unhappiness. These Nonsense behaviors are no longer soothing us, but rather they cause us to be more depressed."

The danger is that most of the time, we don't recognize that we are doing such destructive things to harm ourselves. These patterns of Nonsense are such a part of our daily lives that we hardly see them. Finally, we don't know where to begin to "fix" them. So we get darker and more depressed, and we don't see a way out.

The beautiful thing? We can find a way out. We have the tools inside of us. We have the ability to change and to make changes.

This is what exactly Meredith Atwood writes about in her latest book named "The Year of No Nonsense: How to Get Over yourself and On with Your Life."

Who is Meredith Atwood?

At the end of 2009, Meredith Atwood was a 250-pound attorney and mom with a severe drinking problem, who was completely unable to run a mile.

Over the last ten years, she has transformed her life.

She is the best-selling author of Triathlon for the Every Woman (2nd edition, Hachette Books) and the host of "The Same 24 Hours" podcast: a top-50 fitness podcast on iTunes. She has completed four IRONMAN triathlons and has encouraged men and women to use fitness to find a path to a better life.

Triathlon for the Every Woman is a guidebook for anyone who is interested in doing a triathlon (the sport of swimming, cycling and running), and tells the story of how she transformed herself. Her website, SwimBikeMom.com, is also a trove of information about the sport of triathlon, along with other ways to gain health.

Since finding herself in the sport of triathlon 2010, Meredith has made it her mission to help others in visualizing and achieving their dreams. She left the legal profession and got sober. She leads groups on training and sobriety. She is not only a writer of Triathlon, but also this newest book: The Year of No Nonsense.

She has been featured on television and radio as an expert in triathlon, but now an expert in "Nonsense," and is even called "The Doctor of Nonsense" in her weekly column on Psychology Today online.



About "The Year of No Nonsense: How to Get Over Yourself and On with Your Life"

Apart from calling out the general behavior that gets us caught up in an unhealthy lifestyle (emotionally, physically, spiritually), The Year of No Nonsense provides real guidance on how to move forward towards your best life, on your terms with your definitions of health, happiness and success.

Meredith shares her experiences and methodology for rising above some very difficult times in her life-and how the reader can do the same. The book is a blueprint for how to transform your life-one easy step at a time-by identifying and seeking to eliminate the Nonsense in your life. Meredith's profane writing, along with the combination of humor and wisdom, makes the book very relatable, sometimes hauntingly familiar.

The Year of No Nonsense: How to Get Over Yourself and On with Your Life (Hachette Books) releases December 17, 2019. It is available in independent bookstores, as well as on online outlets bookstores such as Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Zeebra Books, and IndieBound.

