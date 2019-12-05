In this AMBestTV episode, Catherine Thomas, senior director of analytics, AM Best, said the roles of brokers and underwriters are blurring in the London market as participants look to improve efficiency and drive down costs. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=thomas1119 to view the entire program.

Thomas highlighted what she perceives is causing these shifting operating models.

"In a competitive market, such as the London one, there is a need to realize efficiency, as well as to demonstrate what value you will add to the client," said Thomas. "As a consequence, brokers are increasingly performing services that have historically been provided by underwriters, such as the provision of advisory services and the pricing of risk. I think broker facilities are a good example of where we see brokers using their data and analytics to operate in a way that much more closely resembles an underwriter. As for insurers, they are looking to get closer to their clients, as well as better understand their risks and insurance requirements."

Thomas also addressed the reasons for the high costs associated with operating in the London market.

"The high cost of operating in the London market is a well-established and well-documented issue," she said. "Part of the reason is because of the focus on specialty business where there is a high requirement for underwriting expertise and a high reliance on broker distribution. Additionally, the inefficiency of placing business in the market and the length of the value chain, as well as the increasing acquisition costs are all playing a significant part in that disparity."

To access a copy of this market segment report, titled, "Roles in London Insurance Market Blur as Participants Seek to Add Value," please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=291602.

