The global commercial large format display (LFD) signage market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the advent of direct view fine-pixel LED displays. Direct view LED displays are built using powerhouses called as light-emitting diodes, enabling the users to get brighter, high-contrast images and videos compared to conventional LCDs. Furthermore, these LED displays handle images, videos, and tickers equally well in high traffic areas and thus can be used to display customized digital signage content. Also, direct view LEDs have become a popular choice among the end-users as they are available in various sizes and different pixel pitches, in turn, driving the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for OLED displays will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market: Growing Demand for OLED Display

OLED displays are witnessing a continuous rise in demand due to various advantages including greater transparency, flexibility, and viewing angle over LED and LCDs. In addition, vendors are increasingly manufacturing OLED display owing to its higher profitability. Companies such as LG are bringing the revolutionary OLED technology for modern commercial displays. The company has been offering a wide range of OLED signage displays available in curved tilted, arched, and flat configurations to produce perfectly clear images. Thus, the rising demand for deploying OLED displays to offer incredible multimedia experience to viewers will further boost the adoption of commercial large format display signages during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption of authentication techniques among vendors, rising need to improve business efficiency, increasing demand for brighter LFDs, and growing popularity of VR and 360-degree video content are few other factors that will further boost the commercial large format display signage market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global commercial large format display signage marketby application (indoor and outdoor) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the commercial large format display signage market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively due to the increased investments in R&D by large players in addition to the presence of a proper regulatory framework for offering optimum quality LFDs in the region. Furthermore, enterprises in North America are also integrating digital signage technology among their marketing campaigns for creating engaging experiences and enhancing branding initiatives. Such measures by enterprises in the region will lead North America to contribute the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

