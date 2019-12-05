Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Offers Protected Cell Captive Insurance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has announced that they are a company that provides protected cell captive (PCC) insurance. They serve the specialty insurance sector through the provision of protected cells to underwriters. These are the underwriters who have seasoned books of business and require a regulated vehicle to allow them to transfer risk and have direct access to capacity. These are all done through alternative risk finance and reinsurance markets. All of the coverage that they provide is commercial and is only available to those businesses that are willing to take part in an underwriting cell.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, "What we offer is an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance. Talisman insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada. Bonds and insurance policies are made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming a shareholder. By offering participants access to regulated structures, they can access international reinsurance markets and potentially lower their insurance cost and enhance its coverages to fit specific business objectives."

It should be noted that all of the company's capital, reserves, surplus, and financial records are maintained based on their provisions and regulations and serve as an alternative risk transfer option for liability insurance. All of their insurance policies and bonds are duly authorized, licensed and regulated insurance transactions that are governed by the laws of Nevada Department of Insurance. These insurance and bond policies become available to principals who participate in the captive when they become a shareholder and execute a participation agreement.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company offers various options such as the rent-a-captive, association PCC, and niche products. The rent-a-captive can serve as a viable structure for those who don't want to manage the insurance functions of a cell captive. The association PCC is the protected cell for associations who don't want to go through the expense of establishing their own captive. The PCC structure can also be the most suitable for niche products such as extended warranty or to play the role of a reinsurer for non-traditional insurance.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company was established because of the needs of small and medium-sized business enterprises as more and more of these enterprises are choosing to self insure. This is due to a gap of products in commercial insurance that captive insurance can fill in.

They want to point out that the program business solution is the most suitable for the segregated cell insurance structure. This is because models can be tested within the captive cell and the ease and flexibility of changing risk management, underwriting methodology, and risk ceding. This enables the tailoring of the programs, offering opportunities for managing general underwriters managing general agencies, industry groups, associations, and any sector of the market where capacity has been restricted. The program business that uses cell captive insurance offers various benefits such as enhancement of service, reduction of costs, and sharing of the underwriting profits with insureds.

Meanwhile, the Talisman Casualty rating indicates that they are highly regarded by industry experts and professionals. This is because it has an efficient claims process, well-organized features, and a trustworthy team of professionals. Consequently, the company stands out among the crowd as one of the market leaders when it comes to captive insurance.

The programs at Talisman Casualty Insurance have been organized in such a way that they are based on the needs of niche-based clients and what is needed to protect their assets. Also, when it is time for them to get full coverage, the clients can simply consult with company representative to map out a strategy that is based on their policy requirements. Furthermore, Talisman has developed a reputation of having an efficient claims process.

