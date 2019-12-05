The global acrylic surface coating market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005677/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global acrylic surface coating market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as rapid urbanization and rising investments in infrastructure development have fostered the growth of the real estate and construction industry in emerging economies. This has led to the proliferation of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. Acrylic surface coatings are widely used in both interior and exterior finishing applications due to their cost effectiveness, high durability, and strong reflectivity, which lowers the temperature inside buildings and reduces energy consumption. Therefore, the growth of the real estate and construction industry will positively impact the demand for acrylic surface coatings during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31049

As per Technavio, the implementation of solar reflective coatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: Implementation of Solar Reflective Coatings

End-users such as building owners are increasingly adopting solar reflective coatings to mitigate the heat island effect caused by infrared rays. Solar reflective coatings keep the interiors of the building cooler by reducing ambient air temperature. This enables building owners to reduce air-conditioning costs significantly. Acrylic coatings are widely being used as solar reflective coatings due to their high solar radiation reflective properties. Therefore, the increasing implementation of solar reflective coatings is expected to boost the growth of the global acrylic surface coating market during the forecast period.

"Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products and adoption of UV-curable coatings will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global acrylic surface coating marketbytechnology (waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, powder coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing number of infrastructure-development and construction projects in India, China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005677/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/