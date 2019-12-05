Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on Dec. 17, 2019.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

