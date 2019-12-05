Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) (OTCQB: MITJF) ("Mint" or the "Company") announces that Rebecca Ong-Goodman has been appointed as a director of the Company and a member of Mint's audit committee. Rebecca is a CFA and CPA with over 30 years' finance experience. Until recently, Rebecca was the Chief Financial Officer of Gravitas Financial Inc.

The Board of Directors has approved the grant to Rebecca Ong-Goodman of incentive stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, exercisable until November 29, 2022.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

