16th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase Since Declaration of First Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, which represents an increase of 2.5%. The common divided will be payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share). The Series E Preferred Share dividend is payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2019 of $5.6 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

