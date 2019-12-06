The global hirsutism treatment market is poised to grow by USD 2.23 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increase in associated risk factors drives the market. Also, the popularity of off-label genetic drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the hirsutism treatment market further.

There is a surge noticed in androgen-related disorders due to the adoption of poor lifestyle habits and the rapid onset of modernization. PCOS is one such androgen disorder associated with menstrual irregularities. About three-fourths of women with PCOS have hirsutism due to the high secretion of androgen. Hirsutism can also be caused as an adverse effect of certain medications, including androgen therapy that includes testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and the drug, danazol, which are used to treat osteoporosis, and endometriosis. Therefore, a rise in the cases of associated risk factors will lead to an increase in hirsutism, which will propel the demand for hirsutism treatment options.

Major Five Hirsutism Treatment Market Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN owns and operates businesses under various segments such as US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and international and others. The product offered by the company is VANIQA. It is a cream containing 13.9% of anhydrous eflornithine hydrochloride as eflornithine hydrochloride monohydrate (150 mg/g). It is indicated for the reduction of unwanted facial hair in women.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business under four segments, which include pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, and animal health. The company's key offerings include ANDROCUR, ANGELIQ, and NATAZIA.

Lumenis

Lumenis has business operations under the medical devices segment. The product offered by the company is SPLENDOR X. It is a solid-state laser system equipped with the unique BLEND X technology for fast and effective hair removal.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. operates business under three segments, which include pharmaceutical, animal health, and others. The company's key offerings include EULEXIN and PROPECIA.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates the business through the following segments: innovative health and essential health. The company's key offerings in the hirsutism treatment market include ALDACTAZIDE and ALDACTONE.

Hirsutism Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Medications

Procedures

Hirsutism Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

