Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a report on the 38th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation. The Forum is a unique event attended by SEC Commissioners and staff in which members of the public and private sectors gather to craft suggestions for securities policy impacting emerging businesses and their investors. The 2019 Forum was hosted in partnership with the Heider College of Business at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 14, 2019, and marks the first year that the Forum was organized by the SEC's new Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation.

The report provides an executive summary of the Forum proceedings, the recommendations made by the 2019 Forum participants, and the Commission's responses to the recommendations. It seeks to incorporate the passion conveyed by the talented and thoughtful panelists and participants who spoke openly and candidly about their successes and challenges in capital formation as well as ways that our securities law framework could be calibrated to work better for both companies and investors in the small business ecosystem.