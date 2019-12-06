Lin Lu Media - AP: Doo Has Reached an Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Indigo, JUUL's Global Channel Partner, to Fully Exploit the US Vape Market!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Doo is a global consumer vape brand, owned by Shenzhen Doo Technologies Co., Ltd., established in 2018. Doo's mission is to be committed to providing millions of smokers around the world with high quality vape devices and services, more importantly a healthier lifestyle. In the past year, the global vape market has been turbulent and unpredictable, but with its superiority in products and good market strategies, Doo has established a strong foothold in the competition. Its products, such as Doo One have been well received by China, the United States, European and Middle Eastern markets and have won customers' acceptance and love.

At each step, Shenzhen Doo Technology Co., Ltd. is establishing a new height, and it ushers in an important historical moment. On December 1, Shenzhen Doo Technology Co., Ltd. and Indigo, the vape distributor under the US Kali Group, formally reached an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement to work together to fully tap into the US vape market.

According to the latest industry data, Indigo is the U.S. and global channel partner of JUUL-the largest vape company in the United States. Indigo is a leading brand in the vape B2B market. It was established in Los Angeles in 2015 and is affiliated with the Kali Group (Kali Group, the vape distribution giant owns five vape distribution entities, including Indigo, Quantum, WorldWholesale, BlackBird Distribution and Ritz). Indigo has strong omni-channel vape distribution capabilities and is committed to providing the best online and offline distribution business and experience for vape retail stores.

Doo and Indigo reportedly have agreed in the strategic cooperation agreement that the two parties will jointly fund the establishment of the US Doo Company and, invest and develop the US vape market; at the same time, the two parties will also fully share Kali Group's global channel resources. This will help Doo's comprehensive growth and explosion in key markets such as the United States, and also help Doo's global development onto the fast track.

In the speech at the signing ceremony, Doo founder Huang Yang made a detailed analysis of this strategic cooperation. He mentioned: "This strategic cooperation means: by unique product design, variety of flavors, and self-developed core technology, Doo will complement Juul in the US and even global market. In addition, although there is a blow against vape market by the end of 2019, the difficulties are temporary, and we are rising to these difficulties and perform them well. The Chinese and American vape markets have a huge possibility to match each other, so complementary advantages, new forms, and deep-level cooperation are of great significance. Doo, as the leading brand of China's vape brand, having this joint venture with the US vape distribution giant Indigo is of far-reaching significance. " At the same time, he is full of confidence in the prospect of this strategic cooperation and hopes that this strategic cooperation will bring new direction and strength to the Sino-US vape market.

This industry wants the cooperation of the two forces bring more good news, and also more win-win corporations to emerge in the future which can jointly shape a the healthy and orderly global vape market, finally build a better blueprint for the future!

