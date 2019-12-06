Regulatory News:
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at November 30, 2019, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers.
Number of shares: 84,747,2701
Number of voting rights: 84,661,628 2
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.
_______________________________
115,685 new shares were issued, related to the exercise of stock options related to a plan granted to some employees in 2016
2Excluding treasury shares
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005785/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Richard Vacher Detournière
General Manager CFO
+33 (0)4 42 905 905
finance@verimatrix.com
Media
Kelly Foster
+1 619 224 1261
kfoster@verimatrix.co