Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at November 30, 2019, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of shares: 84,747,2701

Number of voting rights: 84,661,628 2

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

_______________________________ 115,685 new shares were issued, related to the exercise of stock options related to a plan granted to some employees in 2016 2Excluding treasury shares

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005785/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.co