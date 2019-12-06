Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM quoted UK and Ireland-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company, on 7 November 2019 sent its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") by mail to all shareholders on the register, and sent its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 July 2019 to those shareholders who had previously requested a hard copy and to those shareholders who had not, until that point, been asked if they required a hard copy.

The AGM will be held at 9.00 a.m. (UK time) on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at the Hellenic Centre, 16-18 Paddington Street, London W1U 5AS.

Copies of both documents are available from its website at http://www.europaoil.com/reportsandpresentations.aspx/.

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com

