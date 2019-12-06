The global winter sports apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors operating in the market are offering winter sports apparel with innovative designs and features such as underarm ventilation, backpack compatible hand pockets, elastic sleeve cuffs, adjustable sleeve tabs, and many other features. Some vendors are introducing features such as thermal reflective, zip-in interchange system, and adjustable cuffs in their products. The introduction of such multifeatured products is helping vendors to expand their product portfolios. Vendors are also actively updating their pricing strategies to remain competitive in the market. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global winter sports apparel market.

As per Technavio, the adoption of virtual reality to enhance the shopping experience will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Winter Sports Apparel Market: Virtual Reality (VR) to Enhance Shopping Experience

Vendors in the market are increasingly adopting innovative marketing techniques to increase customer experience. One such marketing technique is the adoption of virtual reality (VR). VR enables customers to try winter sports apparel across a wide range of colors, fitting, and style options. This helps customers save time and try outfits without having to wait in lines outside the trial room. Such innovative approaches adopted by market vendors are expected to boost the growth of the global winter sports apparel market.

"Increased participation by women in winter sports and the rising popularity of winter sports in emerging economies will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Winter Sports Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global winter sports apparel marketbydistribution channel (online and offline), end-users (male and female), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing popularity of cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and ice-skating in the region.

