Mycronic Receives Order for an Upgrade of a Prexision System

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order to upgrade a system to a full-scale Prexision 8. The upgrade will be implemented on a previously ordered Prexision 8 which was limited to production of up to generation 6 photomask size. The order has been received from an existing customer in Asia and is valued between USD 3 and 4 million. Delivery of the Prexision 8 is scheduled for December 2019 and the implementation of the upgrade is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2020.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas. In addition, Mycronic recently launched SLX, a new laser mask writer for the semiconductor industry.

"This upgrade means that the customer can produce photomask size up to generation 8 with full capability", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

The information in this press release was published on December 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

