Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
06.12.19
09:50 Uhr
13,200 Euro
+0,045
+0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,185
13,240
10:03
13,210
13,235
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR13,200+0,34 %