Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Frankfurt
05.12.19
16:33 Uhr
17,320 Euro
+0,090
+0,52 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,400
17,520
09:03
17,440
17,520
09:03
PR Newswire
06.12.2019 | 08:55
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gerdau and SKF in Agreement to Improve Productivity at Brazilian Steel Mills

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau and SKF have signed a fee-based agreement aimed at increasing productivity and reducing unplanned downtime at Gerdau's Charqueadas and Araçariguama steel mills in Brazil.

The agreement will see SKF provide a full range of products, including bearings, remanufacturing, lubrication systems and connected condition monitoring units. Data from critical machinery at the two steel mills will be analyzed at SKF's Rotating Equipment Performance Center in Brazil. Based on this analysis, SKF and Gerdau can plan maintenance and corrective actions, improving machine reliability and performance.

Fladimir Gauto, Executive Director at Gerdau Special Steel, Brazil, says: "We are focused on generating value and increasing competitiveness in our operations, as well as on advancing with the implementation of innovative solutions in the steel industry. Our partnership with SKF will certainly be an important support in this regard."

Claudinei Reche, President, SKF Latin America, says: "By offering customers in the steel industry the opportunity to work with us on a fee-basis, we give them access to our full competence around the rotating shaft, in order to improve productivity. For an industry which has a very high cost for unplanned downtime, this is crucial. We will be able to help Gerdau improve their output and reduce their consumption of bearings, grease and energy, reducing the impact of their operations on the environment."

With 118 years of history, Gerdau is Brazil's largest producer of steel, a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the world's leading suppliers of special steel. In Brazil, it also produces flat steels and iron ore for its own consumption.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/gerdau-and-skf-in-agreement-to-improve-productivity-at-brazilian-steel-mills,c2984489

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2984489/1157100.pdf

Full release in pdf

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gerdau-steel-mill-operations,c2725221

Gerdau Steel Mill Operations

© 2019 PR Newswire